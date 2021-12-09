Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and state police have issued a Silver Alert to try to find a 93-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
Donald Francis Slater, Sr. was last seen on Dec. 9, between midnight and 4:30 a.m., at 10405 Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs.
Slater, who is prohibited from night driving, left after taking car keys from his wife’s purse and was last seen travelling in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V with Louisiana license plate 687EUJ.
At the time of his disappearance Slater was wearing khaki pants and a khaki button-up sweater. He suffers from cataracts in addition to dementia and has a history of leaving his home unsupervised.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Bien Leblanc with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-933-9572 or call 911.