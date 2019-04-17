Berries provide sweet treat at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Advocate staff report Apr 17, 2019 - 9:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Lights from rides illuminate the sky at the Strawberry Festival in Pontchatoula on Friday, April 12, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Crates of strawberries at the entrance of the 2019 Strawberry Festival in Pontchatoula on Friday, April 12, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Bridgette Hughes, of Ms. Heathers Strawberry Patch, puts whipped cream on top of a strawberry funnel cake during the 2019 Strawberry Festival in Pontchatoula on Friday, April 12, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Adam Pearce, of the Mothership Band, a Led Zeppelin cover band, performs during the Strawberry Festival in Pontchatula on Friday, April 12, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Celia Michel, 9, left, and Dani Ardon, 11, play in a fountain turned red during the Strawberry Festival in Pontchatoula on Friday, April 12, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Strawberries were the stars of the annual Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula.The three-day event included strawberries served in a variety of ways, music, food, carnival rides and many other berry-themed activities. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email