A kickoff event to introduce plans for a playground near the Creole House Museum in French Settlement will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Creole House, 16015 La. 16.
The public is invited to see the proposed playground drawings. The event will feature music and other activities, and jambalaya dinners will be available for a donation. A formal ceremony to reveal the playground will begin at 1 p.m. All proceeds raised will go toward the playground equipment.
The project has been on radar for the area and was halted after the flood. A Leadership Livingston group identified the need for a playground and other recreation in French Settlement as part of its group community project. Jeremy Aydell, of Sport Clips, is the group project leader and a French Settlement resident.
Leadership Livingston is sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.