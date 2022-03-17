The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of LouisiAndy’s Seafood, at 20299 La. 42, Livingston, with a ribbon-cutting.
Owner Andy Luther was born and raised in Venice, where he grew up learning about the seafood industry. In 2016, he started his own seafood business. Having great success, he knew it was time to move forward in making his business bigger and better, according to a news release.
LouisiAndy’s Seafood Drive-Thru officially opened for business on Feb. 25 in Livingston.
LouisiAndy’s offers live and boiled crawfish, shrimp and crab. On hand for the event were local officials, Chamber of Commerce officials and members of the LouisiAndy’s family.