HAMMOND — Hot August Night, the annual community festival that salutes the city’s downtown area, lived up the first word in its title Friday as very hot weather greeted the thousands who came downtown to hear music, view art, cheer on local sports teams, sip wine, beer and other beverages, snack on multiple food items, and share fellowship.
The festival, hosted by the Downtown Development District, drew between 10,000 and 12,000 visitors, according to Chelsea Tallo, executive director of the DDD.
“I told everyone leading up to this year’s event that there was one thing we could promise … it will be hot! But that’s fine, it’s part of the fun! This was our 24th year to invite the community to Hot August Night and it was one of our most successful ever,” she said.
Tallo said Hot August Night started when Hammond’s downtown area began a renaissance in the 1990s. Despite many retail establishments moving out from the downtown area as a mall opened near Interstate 12 and big box stores coming to town, downtown property owners persevered in preserving and repurposing many of the historic buildings in the area. Today, she said, about 90 percent of all buildings in the extended Downtown Development District are occupied.
“A lot of people put much effort in preserving Downtown Hammond, and today it is still the most vibrant part of our city. We were blessed that our ancestors gave us a beautiful downtown area and doubly blessed that we have a community that has worked very hard to save the downtown area. It was a mixture of blessings and a lot of hard work,” she said.
Hot August Night promoters had something special to celebrate this year, Tallo said. Directors of the DDD learned last week that Main Street America has awarded Hammond with its coveted Mainstreet Award, which signifies that Hammond’s downtown is rated among the top ten in the nation. “We are so proud of that award. ... We have worked hard preserving downtown, and our efforts are being rewarded,” she said.
Tallo said the purpose of Hot August Night is to give the businesses, restaurants and bars an economic boost while at the same time affording local artists and musicians a venue where they can show their talents. Nonprofit organizations use Hot August Night to raise funds through the sale of products.
A major feature of Hot August Night is the opportunity to sample different wines and beers that are available in many of the stores. A patron pays $20 for a glass and can have wine at 25 stops or beer at 20 stops served in that glass during a visit to a sponsoring business. Most of the participating merchants offer snacks with the beverages. Tallo said the DDD planned to sell about 600 of the glasses and by the 6 p.m. opening time for Hot August Night a long line had already formed where the glasses were being sold.
A major draw in the downtown area, which stretches from Minnesota Park to the south of busy Railroad Avenue to the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University and along the East Thomas-Morris Street corridor, are the restaurants. Tallo said 44 restaurants are in the area.
“I like to say, ‘Come to downtown Hammond and eat around the world.' Besides a number of restaurants serving all-American favorites, we have Mexican, Thai, Vietnamese, classic French, Japanese, Chinese, Cuban and other restaurants with distinctive menu choices. Our restaurants are very popular, and I’m sure many will be full on Hot August Night” she said.
Tallo said music, provided by local artists, was a “huge” draw for Hot August Night. Sixteen different musical performances, featuring soloists and groups, offered a variety of musical selections on one of five stages set up for entertainment. She said a new innovation, dubbed “Listening Local,” was established to give local musicians a venue for bringing their talent to the public.
A major attraction was the Lionpawlooza, a pep rally that served as the kickoff for the coming football season at Southeastern. The school’s cheerleaders, band and Lionettes entertained a large crowd. “Roomie the Lion,” the university’s mascot, made the rounds paying special attention to the many youngsters in the crowd. The school’s football players were seated in a horseshoe ready to give autographs for the team’s fans.
Creations by local artists were on display at the Columbia Theater for the Performing Arts, the Hammond Regional Arts Center, and on the walls of many of the businesses welcoming visitors for a wine or beer tasting. Buddy Ridgel, a member of the Tangipahoa Parish Council, perusing art at the Arts Center observed, “I am always very surprised at the quality of art produced by our artists. This is always my first stop on Hot August Night.” The lobby of the Columbia Theatre was filled with visitors admiring the works a more than a dozen artists.