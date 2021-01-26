LAKE CHARLES — McNeese State University conferred 511 degrees on 507 graduates during six college ceremonies Dec. 17-19 in Burton Coliseum.
Fall graduates from Livingston and Tangipahoa include:
Denham Springs: Lauren E. Brown, master of science in criminal justice; Misty Marie Jones, master of science in criminal justice; Austin Reese Rea, bachelor of arts in liberal studies
Kentwood: Bre'Ashlee V. Jones, bachelor of general studies
Loranger: Sarah Elizabeth Burch Robbins, associate of general studies
Ponchatoula: J'uan Deonte' Gross, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Springfield: Michaela Balfantz, bachelor of science in management