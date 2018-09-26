THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.

Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Computer Class — Google Drive: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn the many ways in which Google Drive can be used for uploading, organizing and sharing files in the cloud in this class.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Fitness Fridays — Yoga: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Join us for this gentle yoga class with certified yoga instructor Kat Poteet. All abilities and experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat.

SATURDAY

Hammond Farmers Market: 8 a.m., 2 W. Thomas St., Hammond. A mobile adoption with will be hosted by the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mock ACT Test: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Silly Saturday: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Banned Books to Movies: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library. 

Kentwood Fall Music Festival: 1 p.m. Ave. F St., Kentwood.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Terry Adams BMX Demo: 2 p.m., Gnarly Barley Brewing, 1709 Corbin Road, Hammond.

RISE Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10342 Highway 442, Tickfaw. risehauntedhouse.com.

SUNDAY

Ponchatoula Farmers Market: Noon to 4 p.m., Country Market, 10 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula.

MONDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m., Kentwod Branch Library.

Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Ribbon Cutting for Krewe Da Chas Cha's: 9 a.m., Bra La Vie!, 470 Palace Drive, Hammond. Join us for a Ribbon Cutting for Krewe Da Cha Cha's, a nonprofit organization supporting breast cancer awareness.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Stich Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Civic Source — Info Session: 5:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library. This presentation by Civic Source will provide information on tax delinquent properties and how to purchase them.

STARTING WEDNESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish Fair: 8 a.m., Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds, 400 Reid Ave., Amite.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood Branch, Loranger Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Home School Book Club: 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch and Hammond Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger Branch and Independence Branch Library.

Homeschool Group: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

OCT. 4

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.

Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

View comments