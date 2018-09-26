THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Computer Class — Google Drive: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn the many ways in which Google Drive can be used for uploading, organizing and sharing files in the cloud in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Fitness Fridays — Yoga: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Join us for this gentle yoga class with certified yoga instructor Kat Poteet. All abilities and experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat.
SATURDAY
Hammond Farmers Market: 8 a.m., 2 W. Thomas St., Hammond. A mobile adoption with will be hosted by the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control from 9 a.m. to noon.
Mock ACT Test: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Silly Saturday: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Banned Books to Movies: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.
Kentwood Fall Music Festival: 1 p.m. Ave. F St., Kentwood.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Terry Adams BMX Demo: 2 p.m., Gnarly Barley Brewing, 1709 Corbin Road, Hammond.
RISE Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10342 Highway 442, Tickfaw. risehauntedhouse.com.
SUNDAY
Ponchatoula Farmers Market: Noon to 4 p.m., Country Market, 10 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m., Kentwod Branch Library.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Ribbon Cutting for Krewe Da Chas Cha's: 9 a.m., Bra La Vie!, 470 Palace Drive, Hammond. Join us for a Ribbon Cutting for Krewe Da Cha Cha's, a nonprofit organization supporting breast cancer awareness.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stich Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Civic Source — Info Session: 5:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library. This presentation by Civic Source will provide information on tax delinquent properties and how to purchase them.
STARTING WEDNESDAY
Tangipahoa Parish Fair: 8 a.m., Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds, 400 Reid Ave., Amite.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood Branch, Loranger Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch and Hammond Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger Branch and Independence Branch Library.
Homeschool Group: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
OCT. 4
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.