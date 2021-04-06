Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Cecil K. “Keith” Bennett, of Denham Springs, was reappointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Commission. Bennett will serve as a member of the Carrol L. Herring Fire and Emergency Training Institute at LSU.
The Louisiana Emergency Response Commission coordinates and supervises implementation of the federal hazardous materials Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act within Louisiana. The LERC develops, coordinates, and leads the state emergency management program, enabling effective preparation for, response to, and recovery from emergencies and disasters in order to save lives, reduce human suffering and minimize property loss.