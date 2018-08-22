A member of the Walker-area gravity drainage board might be removed from his post after he blew up at the board's clerk and attorney at a meeting this month.
The Livingston Parish Council intends to hold an executive session during its regular meeting Thursday to discuss the "character, professional competence, physical and/or mental health ... and consideration of removal of a board member from Gravity Drainage District No. 5," according to a meeting notice.
Under scrutiny is board member Brent Clayton.
During a heated exchange at the Aug. 13 meeting of the drainage district board, Clayton became mad after Clerk Stephanie Miller advised the board against entering an executive session, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained through a public records request.
Can't see recording below? Click here.
A board member, who could not be identified from the recording, said he wanted to go into executive session to consider the tendered resignation of Preston Killcrease as chairman and to appoint a new chairman.
Miller told the board members they could not legally go into the closed session for that kind of matter.
"We're the board. We can do whatever we want," Clayton shouted at her.
"No, you can't," Miller fired back.
"You don't run this place," Clayton responded.
"I didn't say I did," Miller said. "But I'm going to tell you something right now. You're not going to talk to me like I'm a dog."
The testy exchange also involved Clayton accusing the board's attorney, Blayne Honeycutt, of being disbarred.
"I heard you were disbarred. Are you disbarred at this moment?" Clayton pressed Honeycutt.
Honeycutt said someone filed a complaint against him, but he was "absolutely not" disbarred. The Louisiana Bar Association website shows he is in good standing.
Honeycutt resigned as Denham Springs city prosecutor after he was accused of helping a friend get out of a drunken-driving prosecution. Honeycutt did not return requests for comment Wednesday.
In an interview Wednesday, Clayton said he thought the board could discuss the chairmanship in executive session, and he did not like Miller piping up or Honeycutt apparently supporting her.
"I think it was time to put her in her place," Clayton said.
Clayton said he wants to remain on the board, so long as the Parish Council allows it.
Board Member Richard Harris was ultimately appointed as the new chairman.
Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 5 is responsible for cleaning and maintaining off-road drainage ditches in the Walker area.
The drainage board held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the issues. Walker-area Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse said he attended the meeting along with council members Jeff Ard, R.C. Bubba Harris and Maurice “Scooter” Keen.