LIVINGSTON — Voters in the Livingston and Colyell areas will have a chance this winter to decide if they want to continue funding public recreation districts.
The Livingston Parish Council voted Thursday night to put two tax measures on the Dec. 8 ballot.
The Parish Council divided Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 5 into two distinct districts earlier this year. The decision came as the district was coming to the brink of financial trouble, after voters nixed past tax proposals to continue funding the consolidated district.
The board and residents had disagreements over how to spend money between the district's two ballparks.
District No. 7 encompasses an area around the town of Livingston north of Interstate 12 and will operate the Livingston Ballpark. Those voters will be asked to pay a 15-mill property tax expected to raise $239,000 annually, according to the ballot language.
District No. 5 South includes the Colyell area south of Interstate 12 to the edge of the village of French Settlement and will operate the Colyell Ballpark. Voters will there will be asked to vote for a 10-mill property tax expected to raise $127,000 annually.
The taxes would be collected from 2019 to 2028.
The Parish Council agreed earlier this month to split the revenue remaining in the consolidated district's account between the two new districts, based on the population of each.
The boundaries of District No. 5 South were expanded as part of the split. To find out if you live in either of the districts, visit https://atlas.geoportalmaps.com/livingston and select the Recreation Districts tab.