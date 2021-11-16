The LSU-Alexandria women’s basketball team was in Baton Rouge last week for an exhibition game at Southern University, and it provided an easy opportunity to catch up with former French Settlement standout Dannah Martin.
Now a sophomore, Martin is part of a youth movement on a Generals team that has 10 underclass players. The young players looked ready to play against Southern, a team picked to finish third in the Southwest Athletic Conference.
LSU-Alexandria, which competes in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference, surprised the Jaguars in the early going and led 37-31 at halftime. Southern’s full-court pressure defense took its toll in the second half when it rallied for a 76-53 win.
“We’re still early in our season, but I think we were all excited about playing on a bigger stage,” Martin said. “We wanted to show what we can do.”
It was certainly enough to get the attention of Southern, which used a deep bench to keep fresh players in the game.
“We’re a young team and I think a lot of people underestimate us this year,” Martin said. “We have a lot of potential. We got to show that tonight even though we came out with a loss. We played hard and did some good things.”
Doing good things is something Martin became accustomed to playing for her father, Daniel Martin, the girls coach at French Settlement. While playing for the Lions, Dannah Martin set state records for 3-pointers in a season (163) and a career (477).
Martin has been asked to be more of a ballhandler this season, but she has adapted.
“It's been different to come in and step into a different position,” Martin said. “I’ve come in and found a new role.”
It's early, but it's hard to imagine Martin’s role not involving outside shooting.
YELLOW JACKET STADIUM WILL HOST ANOTHER GAME
As Denham Springs High advances in the LHSAA class 5A playoffs, the renovation of 72-year-old Yellow Jacket Stadium is not quite ready to begin. Denham Springs, seeded no. 27, upset no. 6 Central 42-14 Friday at Central. The win moves Denham Springs into the second round where it will host no. 11 Ouachita Parish.
Central had defeated Denham Springs 34-7 on Oct. 8, a fact the Wildcats made sure the Yellow Jackets remembered. As the teams warmed up before kickoff, the previous game’s final score was displayed on the scoreboard at Wildcat Stadium.
JALEN COOK HAS STRONG DEBUT FOR TULANE
Former Walker standout Jalen Cook helped Tulane open its basketball season with a 70-67 win over Southeastern. Cook, a sophomore who transferred to Tulane after spending his freshman year at LSU, led the Green Wave with 28 points. He made 11 of 18 from the field including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, grabbed four rebound and had four assists.
Southeastern led 39-34 early in the second half. Cook scored six points as Tulane responded with a 13-0 run to take the lead for good.