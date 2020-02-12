Independence Leadership Academy's kindergarten recently celebrated the 100th day of school. Students dressed as 100-year-old people and participated in several counting-to-100 activities throughout the day.
Independence Leadership Academy marks 100 days of school with kindergarten activities
- Staff report
