A waste management worker found a dead newborn in the back of a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Tangipahoa Parish, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.
The infant was found around 11:30 a.m. as the worker was performing his regular duties in Tickfaw, the sheriff's office said in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the newborn dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office's Juvenile Detectives are currently investigating what led to the infant's disposal. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.