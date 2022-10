Ginger Tastet, center, executive director of Keep Tangipahoa Beautiful, was named the recipient of the Outstanding Affiliate Award at the recent state convention of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. With Tastet are E.J. Forgotston, left, and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. Tastet was cited for designing and leading projects that contribute to the beautification of Tangipahoa Parish and for her work bringing anti-littering classes to parish schools.