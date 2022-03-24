North Oaks Health System is accepting applications for the 2022 Junior Volunteer summer program through April 22.
Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 17, attend a mandatory orientation June 6, and commit to a minimum of four service hours per week during the eight-week program that runs from June 6 to July 29.
The North Oaks Junior Volunteer program offers an opportunity for community service and career exploration.
“We are seeking junior volunteers who value dependability, promptness, honesty and professionalism,” said Malissa Gonzalez, volunteer manager for the health system.
Volunteer responsibilities may include answering phones and patient call lights, transporting patients and equipment, delivering flowers, stocking supplies, performing various clerical duties, working in the gift shop and assisting in various other departments.
Call North Oaks Volunteer Services at (985) 230-6811 to request an application. To learn more about the North Oaks Junior Volunteer program, visit www.northoaks.org/volunteer.