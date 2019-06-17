A Denham Springs man accused of playing a part in a child's head trauma death has been indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury.

Shane Posey, 22, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

He and his fiancée, Kelsey Barth, 23, were booked into Livingston Parish Jail on March 8 on counts of felony cruelty to juveniles. The 2-year-old involved is Barth's daughter, authorities have previously said.

When the child died March 11, Posey's count was upgraded to first-degree murder and Barth's to negligent homicide. The grand jury has now confirmed the charge for Posey.

He is scheduled for arraignment June 26. Court records show Barth is charged with one count of negligent homicide and her case is ongoing.