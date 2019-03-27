Three people were indicted, including two for second-degree murder, by a Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Brandon Ainsworth, 28, of St. Amant, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old French Settlement man in January, Perrilloux said in a news release.

Authorities have accused Ainsworth of shooting Jesse Hebert, who was left for dead along Bull Run Road south of Springfield. His car was found burned and miles away in French Settlement.

Ainsworth, whom authorities have said was an acquaintance of Hebert's, was booked with his murder a couple days after the body was found.

Man arrested for murder in fatal shooting of man found along Livingston Parish road, sheriff says A Livingston Parish man has been arrested in the death of a 37-year-old French Settlement man whose body was found Sunday on the side of a roa…

Michael Meade, 38, of Denham Springs was also indicted on a count of first-degree murder and home invasion.

Meade is accused of shooting Jeremy Campbell, 39, of the Shreveport area, on December 31, 2018. Authorities said the suspect drove to the victim's location on Lotts Lane in Denham Springs and shot him several times with a handgun.

Witnesses identified Michael Meade as the shooter, authorities said.

Livingston Parish shooting victim dies; suspect will face second-degree murder charge A man who was shot on the last day of 2018 in Livingston Parish died on Tuesday from his injuries, said Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office spo…

The grand jury also indicted Emily Easley, 30, of Baton Rouge, on one count of negligent homicide and two counts of hit-and-run driving resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Authorities said Easley failed to yield on James Street while turning on to La. 16 westbound south of Denham Springs. She is accused of striking a motorcycle, killing its driver, Austin Huber, 25, of Greensburg, and seriously injuring the passenger, Brandi Hughes, 29, of Walker.