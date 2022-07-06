A large crowd gathered at the historic Country Market in downtown Ponchatoula on July 4 to participate in a tradition that goes back almost 40 years, assisting in raising the huge flag that flies from one of the tallest flag poles in the state.
The annual flag-raising on the nation’s birthday is coordinated by the Minutemen, a local organization responsible for the flagpole and the flag. The group replaces the flag as needed. The flag is so big that it takes dozens of people, stretched out in a long line, to keep the flag off the ground as it is being raised by members of the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and others.
In 1984, in an effort to increase patriotism and recognition for the community, the Ponchatoula Jaycees erected the flagpole. At the time, the flagpole was the tallest in the state. The flag that sill flies at the top of the pole can be seen from afar by motorists driving past Ponchatoula on nearby Interstate 55 and other roads in the area.
The original flag, retired in 1993, was hand-sewn by several women in Ponchatoula. That flag, which is on display in the nearby Collinswood School Museum, was replaced by the current flag, which measures 30 feet by 70 feet.
Ponchatoula Mayor Bobby Zabbia welcomed the crowd that gathered starting before 8 a.m. for the flag-raising. Zabbia, noting that the size of the crowd was the largest in the history of the event, said their presence was an indication of their love for their country and the flag that it represents.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, the event’s main speaker, opened his remarks by observing that “today our nation is 246 years old and we honor the day that the Declaration of Independence was signed. We must remember that the Declaration of Independence was only the beginning of the story of the birth of our nation. It took many years of sacrifice on the battlefield and on the part of so many of our ancestors to finally gain independence. Through their sacrifices, we have the United States of America today.”
Continuing, Kennedy said, “our forefathers started a grand experiment based on providing quality of opportunity to all those who were willing to work hard and to do their part as citizens. They fought to establish the principle that the circumstances of your birth do not determine the path that your life will follow. The early citizens in our great nation had the freedom to become whatever they wanted to be.”
Conceding that slavery was a dark chapter in the nation’s history, Kennedy said the nation moved on from that sad experience and that as time passed, the freedoms and rights that are enjoyed today were extended to all residents.
Kennedy said freedom of speech is one of the most treasured and revered of all the freedoms enjoyed by residents of the United States. “As citizens, you are free to express your opinion without having to worry that you are going to be arrested or punished. In some other nations today, the people there just do not enjoy that freedom. Let’s not take any of our freedoms for granted,” he said.
He said the U.S. remains the great hope of the world. “Despite our problems, and we do have some challenges, people from all over the world want to come to the USA. We remain the beacon of hope for many. Sure, we have some of our citizens who choose to criticize our nation, but guess what? They are not about to leave. ... they want to stay right here in America,” he said.
“We are not perfect, but we are still making progress and every day we have to keep working to fulfill the promise of that Declaration of Independence. I can say with all my heart that I am proud to be an American,” he concluded.