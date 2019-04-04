A Livingston man who authorities say struck his uncle in the head with a baseball bat has been booked on second-degree murder, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Jonathan Herrell, 24, was originally jailed on an attempted murder charge, but it was upgraded after the uncle, Tommy Herrell, died at a hospital Tuesday, authorities said.
Tommy Herrell, 59, was taken to the hospital Saturday night after Livingston Police officers responded to a home on the 14000 block of Florida Boulevard in the town of Livingston.
Authorities said Tommy Herrell had head wounds and was in serious condition.
Livingston Police sought assistance from the Sheriff's Office on the investigation.
Detectives learned the Herrells and others got into an argument, and Jonathan Herrell struck his uncle with the bat, according to the Sheriff's Office.