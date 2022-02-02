Students representing Acting Upon Faith Productions in Hammond won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Ensemble Work at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.
The festival is a weekend dedicated to celebrating student-driven musical theater programs and was Jan. 14-16 both online and in-person in Atlanta.
Acting Upon Faith Productions students Dominic Muguira and Lauren Van Mullen were distinguished as All-Stars at the festival.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
Acting Upon Faith Productions presented "Xanadu JR." to producer and librettist Daniel Stoddart (“Dot and the Kangaroo: An Aussie Musical Adventure”) and Theatre Macon Artistic Director Richard Frazier.
Stoddart said, "Acting Upon Faith presented a funny, larger-than-life version of 'Xanadu JR.' They had a great understanding and handle on the style of comedy that this show needs from its cast and creative team. It was such a pleasure to be in the room and experience the energy from this young cast. This group of young people were not only wonderful performers, but they were humble and eager to listen and learn from the feedback that we offered."
"The style is the hardest thing about 'Xanadu JR.' and they nailed it. The cast was committed and fully engaged in the story they were sharing! Their love for each other and for what they do was so apparent. The community of directors and parents matched with the talent of these kids was so evident by the passion in their performance," Frazier said.
Acting Upon Faith Productions is the junior competition theater group under The New Octavians in Hammond.