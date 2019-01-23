Holy Ghost Catholic students receiving medals for earning the status of Points Club during the second quarter Honors Day Jan. 17 are, from left, front row, Gracelyn Guillory, James Faller, Emma Davis, Kellan Foster, Carson Guiteau, Samuel Lanaux, Dayne Passman and Bryn Vito; and back row, Knox Peterman, Austin Ricard, Savannah Ruiz, Gabe Musso, Jacob Horn, and teacher Debbie Horn.
Holy Ghost Catholic students who earned at least 3000 stickers in the First in Math program receive certificates at the second quarter Honors Day on Jan. 17, 2019. They are, form left, front row, Layla Guiteau, Carson Guiteau, Anabelle Dawson, McKay Leyrer; and back row, Dayne Passman, Michael Passman, Aiden Stewart and Alexander Wade.
Recognized Jan. 17 at the second quarter Honors Day at Holy Ghost Catholic School for their commitment to living out Catholic values, the Good Samaritan Award recipients their respective homeroom classes are, from left, front row, Aisha Kumar, Larry Freeman, Kamryn Tolliver, Jaden Freeman, Bryn Vito and Sarah Beth Thompson; and back row, Jaida Spencer, Finley Laiche, Jude Reason, Layla Guiteau, Minka Arteaga and Ellena Alston.
In the second quarter Honors Day on Jan. 17, 2019, the Top 10 Readers in first through fourth grades received certificates. They are, from left, front row, Dayne Passman, Knox Peterman, Bryn Vito, Kellan Foster and Carson Guiteau; and back row, Savannah Ruiz, Alex Scott, Austin Ricard, Gabe Musso and Penny Rose Lentini.
