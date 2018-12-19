THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Mock ACT Test: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Gamer's Holiday: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.
Silly Saturday: Noon, Amite Branch Library.
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood and Loranger branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.
DEC. 27
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.