THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

SATURDAY

Mock ACT Test: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Gamer's Holiday: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.

Silly Saturday: Noon, Amite Branch Library.

Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood and Loranger branch libraries.

Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.

DEC. 27

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

