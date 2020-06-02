BATON ROUGE — Hurricane season has started and Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain is urging everyone to have a plan in place for their property, pets and livestock in the event a storm threatens, a news release said.
“As we continue to work to stay healthy and protect our families from COVID-19, we must also remember that hurricane season is upon us. It’s time to get ready for the possibility of severe weather over the next several months,” said Strain. “This is the time to prepare your property, so if you need trees cut, it is recommended you use a licensed arborist. This protects you because they are trained and must maintain liability insurance."
Strain said residents can refer to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry website, ldaf.state.la.us, or its mobile app to verify license statuses.
As for animals, livestock owners should identify an area on their property that is least likely to flood and where the animals can be moved when severe weather threatens the area, the release said. During an evacuation, it is important to leave early and have a place to go that allows livestock and or family pets.
Important pet items to take during an evacuation are health records, food and food bowls, special medications, carriers, collars and leashes
For livestock, prepare livestock trailers by checking tire pressure and rubber for wear; testing brakes and running lights; and inspecting the overall condition of the trailer.
Important livestock items to take during an evacuation are health records, especially proof of equine infectious anemia testing for horses; food; special medications; bridles or leads; and proper identification for livestock that are evacuated, which is crucial during a natural disaster.
By law, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry is designated by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act to assist in evacuating and sheltering household pets for evacuated residents going to shelters during declared emergencies, the release said. The department now has two mobile pet shelters to assist in keeping family pets in close proximity to their owners when an evacuation is necessary. Those pet trailers and department employees are ready to be mobilized, if necessary.
The department also provides fuel for emergency vehicles, hospitals, nursing homes, shelters and other emergency operations.
Hurricane season ends Nov. 30. For more on emergency preparation for livestock and pets, visit ldaf.la.gov and click on the Emergency Programs icon on the right side of the page. For information on how to prepare a family and business plan, go to getagameplan.org.