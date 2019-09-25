MANDEVILLE — “Come Celebrate the Harvest" is the theme of the Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9, at Peter’s House, 23639 Faith Road, Ponchatoula. The Mandeville-Covington CWC is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries.
Guests will hear Brenda Copeland, of Point, Texas, who will deliver her message in “My Life in Song.” Copeland has 15 albums. She has been honored with several Southern Gospel Music Awards, including Soloist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.
A light luncheon and door prizes will be provided.
Reservations can be made with payment of $5 by Oct. 7, in one of three ways: searching for “Come Celebrate the Harvest” on the website eventbrite.com, sending an email to NOLANorthshoreCWC@gmail.com, or by calling (504) 812-1821.