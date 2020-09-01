A Livingston Parish judge delayed a hearing Tuesday on whether a Watson barbecue restaurant should shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus amid questions that any state court challenge to Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide mask mandate should be heard in a Baton Rouge courtroom.

Judge Brian K. Abels said that because Edwards' emergency declaration applies anywhere in Louisiana, the dispute between the state Department of Health and the Firehouse BBQ restaurant should be taken up at the seat of state government, not in Livingston Parish.

Abels said he was willing to hear the case, but cautioned lawyers for both sides that a higher court might void any ruling he makes and have the case restarted in a different court. Lawyers for the Health Department and governor's office asked Abels to let a higher court decide first whether Livingston is the proper venue.

With the lack of the ruling Tuesday, the status quo remains. Health officials say Firehouse is endangering the public's health by not requiring social distancing or mask use among patrons, and that it cannot be permitted to open; the restaurant can remain open in defiance of the Health Department order because of an earlier injunction preventing the state from taking any action against it.

The judge warned the public that, regardless of where they stand on the dispute, people had to remain vigilant against the virus.

"This is what I want to stress to folks: This virus doesn't have political views. It's seeking hosts and it'll find them regardless of race, religion, political views, and sexual orientation," Abels said.

The Louisiana Department of Health sued Firehouse last month, saying inspectors found employees and customers weren't wearing masks and tables weren't properly spaced out — conditions Edwards imposed on restaurants in an effort to help stem the pandemic.

Health officials pulled the restaurant’s food license, and a parish judge issued a temporary restraining order directing Firehouse BBQ to close its doors if it wouldn't comply with state regulators.

Firehouse defied the state's action by remaining open, prompting the state to seek a contempt-of-court order that could have included fines and jail time. Abels in turn issued a temporary order blocking the state from taking action against the restaurant, pending a hearing.

Lawyers for the Health Department argue Firehouse hadn't demonstrated how it would suffer because of the mask mandate and noted that Edwards' order has not been found unconstitutional in any state or federal court.

Firehouse owner Eunice Danielle Bunch has called the governor’s mask mandate "illegal” and posted handwritten signs disputing the rules about an inch above the health department’s shutdown notice.

She has said some of her employees had adverse medical reactions to covering their faces.

The Health Department’s actions marked the first time a state agency moved to close a restaurant for not following Edwards' emergency order. They argue the restaurant is causing irreparable harm to public health.

Edwards’ administration previously took action on bars after ordering them to close, a move that was challenged in federal court by bar owners in the New Orleans and Houma areas, as well as in a separate state lawsuit in Acadiana.

The legal fight in U.S. District Court in New Orleans bolstered the state’s position that it can enforce public health mandates. The federal judge in the case ruled the governor's bar-closure order was constitutional.

Attorney General Jeff Landry joined the fray and backed the restaurant’s right to not require masks if they choose not to.

The state’s top lawyer previously penned an opinion questioning whether the governor’s mandate is legal, touching also on whether employers can’t ask workers to disclose their medical conditions needed to exempt them from wearing masks.

Neither Landry's opinion nor his filings supporting Firehouse carry the force of law but can be presented in court.

Numerous public health experts have stressed the importance of face coverings, saying they limit the spread of viral droplets from the wearer to others. Since an unknown number of people can contract the virus before developing symptoms, if any at all, face-coverings are vital to prevent people from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Mask-wearing and social distancing practices have helped lower the number of new cases in Louisiana, according to statistics cited by the state.