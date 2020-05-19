The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is going virtual this year.
Each year, law enforcement officers from over Louisiana's 100 police departments, sheriff’s offices, Louisiana Department of Corrections, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Customs and all branches of the United States Military participate in the statewide torch run to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Louisiana.
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to support special Olympians by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y86hk93y to purchase a T-shirt for Special Olympics.
Wear the 2020 Torch Run shirt, go for a run, and post a photo of yourself and/or your workout partners. Run wherever you want — the gym, a trail, the street.