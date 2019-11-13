Sites in the Baton Rouge area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Monday through Nov. 25.
Baton Rouge families, churches and groups are filing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received, a news release said.
The release estimates Baton Rouge-area residents will collect more than 17,717 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Area collection sites include:
Florida Boulevard Baptist Church, 10915 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Nov. 23; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24; and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 25
Crosspoint Baptist Church, 14965 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Nov. 22; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 24; and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 25
Luke 10:27 Church, 536 Centerville Street NE, Denham Springs: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Nov. 21; noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 22; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 25
First Baptist Church of Livingston, 29411 S. Frost Road, Livingston: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Nov. 22; 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24; 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 25
First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St., Zachary: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 21; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24; and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25
Ascension Baptist Church, 13432 Airline Highway, Gonzales: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Nov. 21; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22-23; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24; and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25