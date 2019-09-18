The Amite Oyster Board announced the theme for the 2020 Amite Oyster Festival, "The Pearl of Louisiana.”
A news release said the theme came on recommendation of the 2020 Miss Amite Oyster Queen Mary Graves.
The board is asking artists, novice and professional, to submit a drawing depicting the theme. The winning selection will be used for T-shirts and a poster. The winner will be recognized at the First Guaranty Bank reception and receive a poster and T-shirts for their family.
The board requests that the year, festival name, the old-time alligator and oysters be used in the drawing. Attach artist's name and contact information on the back.
The deadline for entry is Oct. 1. Submissions can be dropped off at the Amite Chamber of Commerce office, 101 SE Central Ave.
For information, call or text (985) 969-5340 or (985) 517-1071.