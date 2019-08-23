The series of videos presented in court Friday show first-degree murder suspect Blayson Fife and three of his alleged accomplices in a vehicle, flashing guns and stacks of cash with the text banner “Cali bound" across the image.

Two of those accomplices — Kerstin Avery and Trevor Lockett, who have testified against Fife in his murder trial this week — had claimed not to know where the weapons and money came from. In the video it appears Lockett is among those with the goods from the burglary-turned-homicide Fife is accused of carrying out.

Fife is on trial in a Livingston Parish courtroom in the July 2017 murder of Rick McBride, 61, a Walker man who authorities say Fife killed while targeting McBride’s extensive arsenal of guns and a substantial amount of cash kept at McBride's home.

Through the testimony of former friends, accused accomplices and law enforcement, the prosecution this week has built a timeline that saw Fife scout McBride’s house multiple times before the attack, then take another man, Joe Baluch, with him for the burglary on July 21, 2017.

Others said he returned to the McBride house at least twice in the hours after the homicide to steal more guns and money before fleeing toward California with Lockett, Avery and Kameron Jones. The four were stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint near El Paso, Texas, several days later and were detained.

Lockett testified Friday he knew Fife was going to commit a burglary the night McBride died, and said Fife returned to Lockett’s Prairieville home later that night with multiple guns including an assault rifle. Lockett said his girlfriend was mad that Fife had guns, so Lockett told his friend to leave so as not to fight with the girlfriend. He said he met Lockett and the other two in Baton Rouge the following day to leave for California, but said he didn’t know why they were leaving.

Lockett, who is himself in custody for an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in relation to McBride’s death, said it was days before he knew the guns and cash were the result of the burglary. He said Fife eventually told him he’d shot someone during the crime.

But, in the videos shown in court Friday, Lockett appeared to be participating in fanning out stacks of cash and waving guns in front of the camera while rap music was blaring in the vehicle. It was through those videos, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy Reymond Coxe testified Friday, that authorities were able to match the serial number on at least one of the guns to McBride’s missing weapons.

He said McBride kept meticulous records of his dozens of guns, including scanned receipts for each one in a database on his computer with annotations about any he’d sold or gifted over the years. Authorities matched that information with the guns recovered from his home to find what was missing, and used that same database to match the defendants’ guns in the videos to McBride’s firearms to build their case.

Public defender Allen Harvey noted through cross-examination of Coxe that all of the videos were recovered from Jones' or Lockett's phones, not Fife's, though Fife appears to be participating in the acts within them.

Fife’s trial is expected to continue next week.