Return to the library in person
The Livingston Parish Library announces the return of its annual Summer Reading Program with a special kickoff day hosted at each of its five branch locations. This year’s program also marks the return of in-person events at branches for the first time since the library switched to a virtual format in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although branches will begin hosting in-person events and programs during the summer, the Library will continue to be host virtual programs on its social media platforms. Additionally, attendance for all in-person events will be limited to adhere to social-distancing protocols.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Tails and Tales.” Summer reading will run from May 22 through July 31; however, all ages are invited to visit their local branch for a special kickoff day to help officially launch this year’s program.
Activities for kickoff day include scavenger hunts, outdoor story walks, movie screenings, and more. Attendees will also be able to register for the 2021 Summer Reading Program and get a full slate of events and performances to be hosted this summer. The kickoff dates for each branch are:
Denham Springs-Walker Branch: Saturday, May 22
Watson Branch: Monday, May 24
South Branch: Tuesday, May 25
Main Branch in Livingston: Wednesday, May 26
Albany-Springfield Branch: Thursday, May 27
There are four age groups for the Summer Reading Program: Read-to-Me (babies – age 5), Youth (ages 6 – 11), Teens (ages 12 – 18), and Adults (ages 18+). Each age group has certain requirements to fulfill for completion of the program.
For details on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit www.mylpl.info/SummerReading.
Also returning are Stortimes.
Storytime for babies to age 5 is at 10 a.m. every Wednesday beginning June 2 at the Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch and Watson Branch.
At the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, a Baby & Toddler Storytime for up to age 2, is held at 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Tuesday beginning June 7.
The same branch also offers Big Kid Storytime for ages 5-8 at 2 p.m. June 10, June 24 and July 1 and July 22.
A costumed tale for kids
On June 5, 12 and July 10, 17, 24, 31, a free event for children will be offered at Old City Hall in Denham Springs at 10 a.m. Grandmother Marguerite's trunk will feature a woman who dresses in period costumes talking about life in Louisiana in the related historical time.
Reminders
Don't forget hurricane season begins June 1. May is the annual period to remind people to prepare now instead of when a storm is on the way. Take time this weekend to check your storm food, battery supply and other hurricane supplies so they will all be available and working when the first storm heads our way.
Emergency Broadband Benefit
A temporary FCC program can help households afford internet service during the pandemic. Households are eligible if one member of the household:
- Has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs
- Received free or reduced-prices school lunch
- Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-a9 program.
Contact your service provider to see if it is participating, or go to getemergencybroadband.org or print an application, complete it and mail it to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, Kentucky 40742.
Call (833) 511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.