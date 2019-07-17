HAMMOND — Richard “Dickie” Whitson, of Springfield, has been elected president and chairman of the board of directors for 2019-20 Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association.
A 1971 graduate of Southeastern with a bachelor's degree in business administration, Whitson retired after a 35-year career with Allegiance Health Care Corp. in medical device equipment sales. He serves as chairman of the board for Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, secretary for the Lion Athletics Association, and founder and president of Golden Pride. He also volunteers with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Southeastern’s Phi Chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.
Joining him on the Executive Committee will be President-Elect Patrick Brazan, of Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Co.; secretary Stephanie Kropog, of North Oaks Health System; and treasurer Kristen Bell, of Northshore Technical Community College.
Also serving on the board are Tasha Lamkin Dameron, of Simply Real Estate LLC; Malcolm Fitzhugh, of Farm Bureau Insurance; Troy Green, of White Castle High School; Alicia Motichek Himber, of Southeastern’s Chemistry and Physics Department; Bridget Bankston Laborde, of Northshore Technical Community College; Gina Giacone Laird, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana; Sonja Ragusa Newman, of United Way of Southeast Louisiana; and Dennis “Danny” Wallette, of Tangipahoa Mosquito Abatement.
Whitson appointed two one-year-term board members to round out the membership representation. These include Nakia Merrill, of Cedar Valley College in Lancaster, Texas; and Richard Moran, of Pala Interstate.
Ex officio members of the board include immediate past president Beth Carney Ebberman, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana; past president Brad Stevens, of Edwards and Stevens Law Firm in Amite; Southeastern President John L. Crain; Vice President of University Advancement Wendy Lauderdale; and Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs.