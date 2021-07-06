Due to hurricane damage last year, 4-H Camp was unable to meet at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock. Instead, the Livingston and West Feliciana 4-H programs teamed to host a one-day summer camp for 4th through 6th grade 4-H members June 15 at the LSU Parker Coliseum in Baton Rouge.
Forty-five youth and counselors participated in various educational activities such as an animal sleuth icebreaker, making animal tracks and constructing a wildlife habitat web.
During arts and crafts time, the youth made paracord bracelets, pine-cone bird feeders and puzzle piece picture frames. Recreational time consisted of learning about healthy living using the smoothie bike, making ice cream in a bag and relay races.
The children had free time and the opportunity to participate in the dance, backyard bass, a variety of games and a service activity.