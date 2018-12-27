One woman was killed after a tree fell on her camper trailer during heavy winds in Ponchatoula late Wednesday night, according to the Tangipahoa Parish sheriff.

Roxanne Kliebert died instantly in her trailer on Sister's Road, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a news release.

The Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the scene around 11 p.m., Edwards said.

"Our prayers are with Mrs. Kliebert and her family during this difficult time," Edwards said.

