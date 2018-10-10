Denham Springs High will become the latest team from Livingston Parish to take a shot at mighty Zachary in District 4-5A when the Yellow Jackets host the Broncos on Friday night.
Zachary is coming off a 38-9 win over Walker that improved the Broncos to 2-0 in league play. Zachary's first district win came in a 24-10 victory over Live Oak.
Going back to Denham's 21-14 victory over Zachary in 2011, the Broncos have won 20 straight games against 4-5A's three Livingston Parish teams.
The Yellow Jackets played Zachary to a battle in 2014, '15 and '16, losing three regular-season matchups by seven combined points. But it was all Zachary last year in a 49-7 rout.
Denham Springs (4-2, 1-1 in 4-5A) bounced back from a heartbreaking loss at Live Oak with a 63-20 win over Ferriday on Friday as quarterback Luke Lunsford passed for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns. DJ Williams caught three touchdown passes and Brycen Longley had two.
In other action this week, Walker (5-1, 1-1) returns home to host Belaire on Thursday night and Live Oak (4-2, 1-2) travels to Scotlandville.
Live Oak will be looking to put together a complete-game effort.
In the 31-27 win over Denham Springs, the Eagles led 23-7 going into halftime but were outscored 20-8 the rest of the way. In a 30-21 home loss to Central last week, it was the first half that doomed the Eagles as they fell into a 20-0 hole.
Walker was not able to keep alive the momentum it built during a 5-0 start, but is in position to rebound against a Belaire team coming off five straight losses.
Elsewhere, Albany and Springfield continue play in their respective districts.
Albany will be at home against Jewel Sumner after falling 48-14 to Bogalusa in a 9-3A opener. Springfield takes a trip to St. Helena after snapping a long 9-2A losing streak with its 34-14 homecoming win against Pope John Paul II last week.
In the PJP game, Springfield running back John'L Fryson had 280 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
St. Helena was the state runner-up last year, losing to Welsh in the Class 2A title game.
Broderick, Zeller shine for LOHS cross-country
Live Oak senior Nic Broderick and freshman Kylie Zeller had memorable runs Saturday to lead Live Oak cross-country in the annual Catholic High Invitational at Highland Road Park.
Broderick broke the one-year-old school record of Justin Peters with a time of 16 minutes as he finished seventh in the boys division. Zeller also set a school record with her time of 19:21.91, fast enough to leave her eighth in the girls race.
In the team standings, the Live Oak boys were seventh and the girls eighth.
Up next for both teams is a chance to make it four straight years as parish champs. The Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.