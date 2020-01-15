Six LSU Law students completed their degree coursework during the Fall 2019 semester and graduated.
Sixty LSU Law students have been awarded the Paul M. Hebert Scholar honor for academic achievement in the semester and 81 have been selected to be Dean’s Scholars.
The Paul M. Hebert Scholar is awarded to the top 10% of LSU Law students earning 12 or more semester hours of credit in courses taken at the Law Center and the Dean’s Scholar is awarded to the top 25% of students. The awards are noted on students’ transcripts.
The following students from the area graduated:
Claiborne Alexander Hyde, Denham Springs
Brooke M. Hurring, Baton Rouge
Nicole D. Monroe, Baton Rouge
Darrius B. Samples, Baton Rouge
The following student was recognized as an Hebert Scholar for the Fall 2019 semester:
Andrew James Crayden, Denham Springs
The following students are recognized as Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2019 semester:
Valkyrie E. Buffa, Denham Springs
Fabian H. Edwards, Holden
Hannah Elizabeth Greer, Denham Springs
London Breanna Smith, Denham Springs
Sydney J. St. Pierre, Maurepas