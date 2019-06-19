DENHAM SPRINGS — For a number of years, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery on Hummell Avenue has been known for the works of art on display inside the building. Now, the center also will be known for the art that is on the outside.
The entire rear wall of the building and part of the corner on its north side is now covered with a colorful mural planned and brought to completion through the initiative of this year’s class of Leadership Livingston, a program sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. The colorful mural was dedicated June 13 in ceremonies at the gallery. A symbolic ribbon was cut signifying the completion of the artwork and its formal introduction to the public.
April Wehrs, chamber president and emcee for the dedication ceremony, told the large crowd gathered at the gallery, “Members of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce are honored to have played a role in the creation of this beautiful mural. For many years, the Arts Council has been a close friend of the chamber of commerce, and it has always been a pleasure to work together.”
Wehrs, recalling that the chamber was once housed in the same building with the Arts Council, said the partnership of the two groups has always been harmonious and mutually beneficial.
She also had praise for the Leadership Livingston class that completed two other community service projects in addition to the mural. The class of 2019 also installed “Welcome to Livingston Parish” signs at six entrances to the parish and collected 500 signatures from businesses and citizens who have agreed to assist with the efforts of the “Litter Free LP” project.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry told the group that the art work adds something new in the city and said it adds a touch of beauty to the Historic Downtown District. “It’s nice to see some art that is external and it complements the art that is available internally at the gallery. I appreciate what the Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Livingston does for Denham Springs and the entire parish. Who knows … this may start something new in our city and maybe some other outdoor art might just spring up,” the mayor said.
Terri Sullivan, chairman of the board of directors of the Arts Council, thanked Leadership Livingston for the mural. “This painting represents much hard work on the part of many. For a long time the Arts Council has discussed having a mural on the building and now it has become a reality,” she said. Sullivan said that a plaque honoring the chamber and Leadership Livingston would be placed in the gallery.
Robert Reynolds, speaking for the Leadership Livingston group that planned the mural project, said the class of 2019 decided to do something that would bring emphasis and attention to the Arts Council. He said the group was aware that a mural was something sought by the Arts Council and the group decided to go forward with the project. The group secured sponsors for the project and then retained an artist and worked with her on the design concept and assisted with final completion of the project.
Marica Gentry, a local artist and a member of the Arts Council, was chosen to design and paint the mural. Discussing the project, Gentry recalled, “I started with some basic ideas and presented them to the Leadership Livingston group. Together, we agreed on what we wanted and the work was started. I began with black spray paint and I was worried about how it looked at first. People passing by probably thought I was spraying graffiti on the walls of the Art Gallery. After many hours and gallons of paint, the work was finally complete,” she said.
Gentry said that in planning the painting she “went to artists that I admire who give me inspiration.” The mural includes graphic art that Gentry said was inspired by German artist Vasily Kandinsky, and artists Piet Mondrian and Peter Max. “I went to artists that I enjoy … I like lots of brush strokes and movement. The colors were adapted from the Arts Council’s logo,” she explained.
The mural is dominated by a large, colorful butterfly and includes many abstract elements that offer further visual appeal.
Gentry is a professional artist who has illustrated about 10 children’s books. She teaches arts in area schools and shows her creations at exhibits in the Arts Council’s gallery and other venues.
The dedication of the mural marked the end of the year for members of the Leadership Livingston class. Wehrs said a graduation ceremony for the class was planned for Tuesday at the Suma Center in Satsuma. This year’s class was the seventh to graduate in the Leadership Livingston Program.
Wehrs said of Leadership Livingston, “having a group of individuals who understand what makes the community work is essential to our parish. We need leaders who know our elected officials, business leaders, agency directors and those involved in civic organizations. It is important that we have special people who want to take what they have learned and apply it to their efforts to make Livingston Parish a better place for all our citizens. Leadership Livingston is very important to our parish, and our graduates over the past several years continue to make positive contributions to the community. This is one of the best things that the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce does.”
Members of the Leadership Project Group were Tyler Brooks, Tina Cifreo, Gwen Guernsey, Blake Harris, Chelbi Johnson, Tim Kuylen, Paula Mayeaux, Ashlyn Erdey McMorris and Reynolds.