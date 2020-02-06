Livingston Parish officials are confident they can get back in compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency by the end of the year, affording residents a break in their flood insurance rates.

But first, the parish needs new rules for post-disaster inspections and protocols from a parish council that has so far been hesitant to vote on them.

The parish lost its compliance status last year after a FEMA audit found some 4,000 Livingston Parish inspections after the 2016 floods did not meet its standards. That threatened millions in federal funding and dropped the parish from a 9 to a 10 in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System — which meant residents lost a 5% discount on flood insurance premiums.

Parish officials have long defended their actions post-flood. Parish President Layton Ricks maintains that the four parish building inspectors who conducted the initial inspections — which designate whether homes are substantially damaged — noted all the same information FEMA required, it was just submitted in an incorrect format.

“We did what we had to do back then and I will never back away from that because we helped people get back in their homes when some of them still might not be there,” Ricks said. “But having said that and having made those decisions then, now we’ve got to do what it takes to get compliant, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Livingston Parish Homeland Security Director Mark Harrell said the parish has made strides in the last six months to get back in FEMA’s good graces, including a trip he took this fall to the Region 6 headquarters in Texas to iron out the steps it would take.

He said the parish recently purchased new computer software that enables permitting and inspections to be logged in the format FEMA requires. So, if another disaster hits, that information would be ready to transmit.

FEMA audits raise red flags over 2016 flood recovery, but NFIP won't be reduced, officials say WASHINGTON — The federal government has reassured Louisiana officials that residents of East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes are not at ri…

The parish council in June also approved a one-foot freeboard requirement which mandates new homes be built at or one foot higher than the base flood elevation. The practice is already common in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes as a flood prevention tactic.

However, a large portion of what is holding the parish back is FEMA requiring that a corrective action plan be made into local law. It’s a document that outlines procedures for the next disaster. Parish council members have so far had concerns with the lengthy and detailed document.

A draft of Phase I of the action plan was introduced to the council’s ordinance committee at its Jan. 9 meeting but was quickly tabled when members — namely Garry “Frog” Talbert and Shane Mack — balked at some of the proposals, like bringing permitting under the state emergency management agency's umbrella and implementing a standby contract to use other agencies like the State Fire Marshal for disaster inspections rather than FEMA’s personnel.

In addition to the corrective action plan, FEMA is requiring the inspection of roughly 4,000 homes that flooded to determine if there was substantial damage under the revised guidelines. Harrell said he’s hoping that number can be whittled down by at least 1,000 once his office has vetted duplicated addresses — such as Highway 190 and Florida Boulevard generating as two separate addresses — and removing the homeowners who have completed repairs since the flood.

Though the corrective action proposal did not make it back onto the agenda at the council’s Feb. 6 meeting, a piece of the process did. Harrell asked the council to adopt a resolution allowing Ricks to enter negotiations and sign a contract for substantial damage inspection services. That would put in place the contractor that would inspect those 4,000 homes FEMA is requiring.

However, that too was tabled. Harrell was projecting a ballpark figure of $300,000 to $400,000 for the inspection work, but he had not received official quotes from any contractors and the council did not want to blindly approve a contract with an unknown vendor.

The pressure from FEMA and the importance of getting back into compliance was not lost on the council members, though, as several echoed the need to get in line to bring the parish back to its CRS rating.

“This is a serious issue the people are going to suffer with if we don’t get it passed quickly, so we need those numbers bad,” new council member Gerald McMorris said.

Councilmember Tracy Girlinghouse suggested a special meeting should the quotes come back in before the next council meeting on Feb. 27.

If the substantial damage inspection contract and corrective action document are approved and Harrell’s office can move forward working with FEMA, he said, the parish could be back in compliance by the end of 2020.

Then, one year after that, parish officials would be able to ask for a CRS rating change to bring the parish back to a 9 and get the 5% flood insurance premium discount back.

The CRS rating scale goes from a 1 to a 10 — with 10 being the worst — so the parish could continue moving up that scale year-to-year to gain more benefits and discounts for property owners. But Harrell said that would take significant time.