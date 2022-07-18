A 70-year-old Holden woman reported missing last week was found dead in the Tickfaw River from drowning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lee Ann Collette often went swimming in the river behind her home, according to Sheriff Jason Ard. She was reported missing the evening of June 14. When deputies searched for her that night, they discovered a floating inner tube and later her body just after midnight.
Her family said Collette liked to go swimming in the river, according to Ard. She was found about 100 yards from her house.
Deputies said there was no sign of foul play in Collette’s death. The investigation is ongoing.
Four others have died in water-related accidents in recent weeks, including a 17-year-old girl who died after falling off a pontoon boat and getting struck by its propeller on Blind River. The other three deaths occurred on June 26, when two men drowned while trying to save another drowning boy in Lake Maurepas.