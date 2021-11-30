Holiday themed classes planned
Several classes are planned at the Arts Council Gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org or visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Seating is limited and registration is required.
Kids can learn to draw a reindeer: Kids 6 years old and up will learn basic drawing techniques for a reindeer and use chalk pastels to color the design, in a class taught by Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery. No previous experience is necessary, and all supplies are included. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1. The class costs $10 and meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.
Holiday cookie class for kids: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting Cookie Decorating for Kids from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. The fee, with all supplies included, is $35 for one child, ages 6 and up. Child must be accompanied with an adult. The family leaves with eight decorated cookies. To add a child costs an additional $10; this will include an additional 4 cookies and decorating supplies. Deadline for the Dec. 4 class is Wednesday, Dec. 1, and for the Dec. 12 class is Dec. 9.
Adult cookie class for kids: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting an Adults-Only Holiday Cookie Decorating Class from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 with instructor Shelly Frederick. The fee is $45 and includes all supplies. Students leave with a half-dozen decorated cookies. Registration is required as seating is limited. Class is suited to high school ages and up. Deadline for the Dec. 4 class is Wednesday, Dec. 1, and for the Dec. 12 class is Dec. 9. Aprons/appropriate dress is suggested.
Christmas events to consider
The 13th annual St. Joseph Catholic Church Winter Wonderland Food Festival/A Taste of French Settlement, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5 at 15710 La. 16.
The “homemade” food line is in the church hall from 10 a.m. until it is gone. Local favorites will be available at the pavilion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. HillTop Inn will serve fried fish and chicken tenders, Red’s will serve shrimp tacos. Chicken and seafood gumbo, hamburgers and more will be available. Homemade cookies, candies and cakes will be on sale.
The Rev. Jason Palermo's Christmas Village will be on display. A craft show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entertainment includes the French Settlement High Lionettes and PSR students at 1:30 p.m., and a concert by the Baton Rouge Vocal Ensemble at 3 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $10 and available in advance at the church office.
The Wade Johnson Memorial Classic Car and Truck Show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free activities for children will include a visit with Santa, a hayride and crafts.
Walker Christmas Parade, 11 a.m., Dec. 18
The parade starts at Walker High School with floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses.
People interested in participating in the parade should submit an entry form at https://files.constantcontact.com/88149670501/1c51e139-c91b-4507-81c9-9013171ad504.pdf. For information, contact Sandi McGrew, community outreach coordinator at sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov or (225) 523-7003.
Christmas in the Park, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 18
The event at Sidney Hutchinson Park will have a Farmers Market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and lots of seasonal activities.
Livingston
- Lighted Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, complete entry form at https://17537.aidaform.com/christmas-parade-entry-form by 5 p.m., Dec. 9.
Library holiday hours
The library will close Dec. 10 for Staff Training Day; Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 for Christmas; and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Livingston Parish Business of the Year nominations open
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is once again accepting nominations for the Livingston Parish Business of the Year awards. The awards highlight outstanding businesses that follow best practices and positively impact both the economy and community of Livingston Parish. Nominations will be accepted until midnight Dec. 2. Nominees will be asked to complete an application that will be judged out of state. Winning businesses will be announced at the Livingston Parish Chamber’s annual meeting and awards luncheon on Jan. 19. For information or to nominate a business, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org/events.