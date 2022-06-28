The Leadership Livingston class of 2022 graduated June 21.
Leadership Livingston, a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, has been in place since 2012 and the class of 2022 is the 10th year of graduates. This latest graduating class, with 21 graduates, brings the total graduates to 237.
The graduation event was held at Serenity Events Center in Watson. Class participant sponsors, project supporters, Leadership alumni, chamber board members, friends and family of the graduates attended in support of the graduation class and program.
The graduation event included words from the 2022 program sponsors and announcements of each graduate with their take-away and achievement for the year.
Speaking on behalf of the class and chosen by his class members was Travis Tharp. His representation of the class including the lessons learned from being a part of the program to the promise of a bright future for Livingston Parish, a news release said.
Community service projects are a significant achievement of the program. Three projects were introduced for the Class of 2022. The impact of the projects included over 600 volunteer hours, financial impact of $64,362 and thousands of people impacted parish wide and beyond.
The projects include:
- Outdoor Oasis: Council on Aging project group dedicated 200 hours of volunteer work focused on creating an outdoor space for seniors who regularly attend the Livingston Council on Aging. The outdoor space, valued at $20,000, will include a wide sidewalk that will lead to a large outdoor seating area with accessible picnic tables and benches. Elevated planter boxes will be added so the seniors can enjoy gardening, while providing herbs to the kitchen. This project will impact 26,000 visitors. Construction on this project will begin over the summer.
- Maurepas School Enhancements project: This project is intended to provide upgrades the school facilities that include outdoor picnic tables, outdoor game areas, newer models of TVs, a sensory (cool-down) path for PK-1 classroom, and an updated reading nook in the library. Through sponsors and contributions, the group raised over $15,000 and contributed over 200 hours on the project. The project is started and is expected to be completed by the 2022 — 2023 school year.
- Launching a Legacy: Racetrack project group is providing therapeutic activities in the form of a racetrack complete with “garage,” adapted bikes, Powerwheel cars, and scooters. The group dedicated over 200 volunteer work focused on pressure washing the parking lot, removing rocks, installing sod, painting the racetrack, and sanding/painting the metal garage structure. Through sponsors and contributions, the group raised over $29,362 for the project. This project will impact 500 children and their families annually. The project is scheduled to be completed by July 30.
From each project, participants selected one team member as an honor for an Above and Beyond Award. The Outdoor Oasis — Council on Aging group selected Kim Galloway, the Launching a Legacy — Racetrack group selected Chantelle Varnado, and the Maurepas School Enhancements group selected Patricia Basco.
Each year, two class graduates are nominated to serve on the Leadership Livingston Alumni Council Board. For 2022, they are Patricia Basco and Travis Tharpe.
“Being a part of this program for 10 years has been my honor. Each year, we challenge a new group of class members to go the extra mile, find the lesson in each session — there is always a lesson, and honor their promise and commitment to take what they have learned and implement to make Livingston Parish better. I have no doubt members of this class will rise to the challenge and can’t wait to see what the achieve,” class facilitator April Wehrs said.
Applications for the Class of 2023 are open and available on the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce website.
Graduates of the Class of 2022 include Kathleen Marie Abels, Livingston Parish Tourism; Patricia G. Basco, North Oaks Health System; Jamie Vice Brown, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Alli Castle, Mortgage Lender; Katelyn Cockerham, Lock 5 LLC; Kayla Coots, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Kimberly DeCelle, Baton Rouge General Physicians; Kimberly Galloway, The UPS Store; Sheila L. Goins, Ph.D., ABR, Realtor; Kristi Ladut, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court; Kimberly McDonald, Bank of Zachary; James W. Moak Jr., Gulf South Technology Solutions; Karen Pitre, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union; Jody W. Purvis, Livingston Parish Public Schools; Sean Root, Root Home Inspection; William J. Smith Jr., First Guaranty Bank; LeAnn Stelly, Cox Business; Travis Tharp, City of Denham Springs; Chantelle B. Varnado, Launch; C. Bradley Ward, Ochsner Health; Taylor Watts, Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC.