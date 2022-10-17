Michael Dunlap, a senior at Denham Springs High School, is the 2022-23 Students Against Destructive Decisions Student of the Year for Livingston Parish and in that capacity will be the teen spokesperson for the organization and will represent his peers across the parish.
SADD is a peer-to-peer education and prevention organization that was originally tasked with the mission of helping young people say “no” to drinking and driving. However, according to Dylan Ivy, executive director of Livingston Parish SADD, that mission has been expanded.
“Research shows positive peer pressure, role modeling and environmental strategies can prevent other destructive decisions and set a healthier, safer course for students’ lives. SADD has become the nation’s premier youth health and safety organization with chapters across the nation,” Ivy said.
Dunlap was chosen for his dedication and commitment to SADD’s mission. He has been an active member of the Livingston Parish SADD for nearly a decade and has served as a member of the Student Leadership Council for the past three years. "He is the first to lend a helping hand and a true servant leader,” Ivy said.
Dunlap is an active member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, National Honor Society and Anchor Club. Earlier, he served as the state president for the Children of the American Revolution and currently serves as National Bylaws Chair for the organization.
“I am devoted to spending the next year as the SADD student of the year and I hope to influence my community and peers to make better decisions,” Dunlap said. “The choices we make as teens today can affect us for the rest of our lives. As teens, we must focus more on having fun without drinking alcohol. We need to know that vaping is just another form of addiction. We must realize that life is so very valuable and this realization should lead us to make the best, safest, healthiest decisions we can make,” he said.
As student of the year, Dunlap will promote SADD’s mission at parish, community and school events. He will lead Livingston Parish SADD’s Student Leadership Council and serve as a driving force in the strategic direction and programming of the nonprofit organization.
Later this month he will emcee an event at Seventh Ward Elementary to help educate parents and family caregivers regarding SADD’s prevention efforts surrounding the National Partnership Red Ribbon Week Campaign.
“My goal this year is to spread SADD’s prevention message across Livingston Parish and thus promote positive decision making skills and behaviors among children and teens. I am excited about the great things I hope that Livingston Parish SADD can accomplish this school year,” Dunlap said.
Ivy explained that as a peer-to-peer education, prevention and activism organization, SADD is dedicated to preventing destructive decisions, particularly underage drinking, other drug use, risky and impaired driving, bullying, teen violence and suicide.