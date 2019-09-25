Livingston Parish deputies have made an arrest in an Albany club shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning.
Jyston Dantzler, 20, of Albany, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on a count each of attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the club, located off of North Cafe Line Road in Albany around 1 a.m. Sunday to reports two people had been shot after an argument between them escalated to involve firearms. Dantzler was struck in the shoulder and another in the leg, and both were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies originally knew the two who were shot had been arguing but weren't able to ascertain who was the aggressor. In a press release issued Wednesday, Sheriff Jason Ard said Dantzler was found to be the aggressor based on surveillance video and witness interviews.