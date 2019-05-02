DENHAM SPRINGS — The son of an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy severely wounded in an assault on law enforcement officers nearly three years ago received an award Thursday on behalf of his father.

Trent Tullier, the son of Nick Tullier, accepted the award from the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club at the Police Officer of the Year Banquet held at the Forrest Grove Plantation.

Nick Tullier was critically injured July 17, 2016, when a lone gunman shot six law enforcement officers, killing three of them, outside an Airline Highway convenience store. Doctors initially feared Tullier wouldn't survive his injuries, which included multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, head and shoulder.

Nick Tullier has been continuing his recovery and care in Texas, where his family reports he continues to defy doctors' initial predictions for his progress.

However, challenges remain for the wounded deputy, who remains in need of intensive care. His family posted to Facebook that he was taken to the emergency room April 26 with a lung infection and remained there as of Thursday morning.

"Nick Tullier is by the grace of God still alive," East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said at a fundraiser in January. "That young man has a heart of a lion. He is fighting a battle that no one should have to fight, but he's going to make it because of his fortitude and because of things just like what you're doing here today."