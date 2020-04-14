Woodland Park Magnet School students nominated as Wildcat of the Month for February show they value education by exhibiting academic responsibility and curiosity. They also demonstrate excellent behavior in and out of the classroom.
Woodland Park Magnet School announces February students of the month
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
