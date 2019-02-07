The man accused of killing five people in suburban Baton Rouge last month was indicted on first-degree murder charges by a grand jury in Livingston Parish on Thursday.

The three-count indictment was the first set of formal charges filed against 21-year-old Dakota Theriot in the shooting rampage that authorities say ended the lives of his girlfriend, two of her family members, and the suspect's own parents.

The first-degree murder charges open up the possibility that Theriot could face the death penalty, although prosecutors have not yet said whether they will do so.

Authorities have said Theriot was living with the Ernest family in a trailer outside Walker when, on the morning of Jan. 26, he woke up and shot each of them in the head. He then drove, authorities have said, to Ascension Parish and shot his own parents in the same fashion before fleeing to Virginia, where he was arrested the following day.

According to the Livingston sheriff and the Ernests’ neighbors and relatives, Summer Ernest had recently started dating Theriot, who moved into her family’s home a few weeks before the killings, after his parents had kicked him out.

Law enforcement officials brought Theriot back to Louisiana on Friday to face murder charges in both parishes. Authorities say he has confessed but did not offer a motive.

The grand jury foreperson and Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall delivered the indictments around 10:30 a.m. Thursday to 21st Judicial District Judge Elizabeth Wolfe.

Wall said the grand jury heard from one witness.

The indictment handed up Thursday corresponds to the deaths of Summer Ernest, 20; her father Billy Ernest, 43; and a brother, Tanner Ernest, 17.

The district attorney in Ascension Parish has not yet taken the case to a grand jury there. He has been booked on two counts of first-degree murder in that parish in the deaths of his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50 years old.

Law enforcement reports show Theriot struggled with mental illness, possibly schizophrenia, and had various interactions with law enforcement and the mental health system in the years leading up to the slayings.

But what role that played in the shootings remains unknown.

Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux has said reports of Theriot's mental illness are a reason he is taking a hard look at whether to seek the death penalty. Perrilloux said he also wants to consult with the family and consider the likelihood of a unanimous jury verdict in favor of lethal injection.

Although Theriot does not have an officially appointed attorney, Elliott Brown, a lawyer from the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, has enrolled in a limited capacity and filed several motions to protect Theriot's rights at the beginning the case.

The motions ask 21st Judicial District Judge Robert Morrison III to protect various rights for Theriot, including that law enforcement officers preserve evidence and do not interview him again without an attorney present.

Morrison agreed to those requests, as well as one to grant Theriot a bond review hearing next week. But he wrote in a court order that it was premature to formally appoint a capital defender, since the state has not declared whether it will seek the death penalty.

Richard Bourke, who directs the center, declined to comment Thursday.

Theriot is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center without bond. The filings say Theriot is indigent and cannot afford a lawyer.