Louisiana State Police is investigating two fatal crashes in Livingston Parish that occurred an hour apart Tuesday. Impairment is suspected in both crashes.
The first crash happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 16 north of LA Hwy 1032 and resulted in the death of 59-year-old Donny Ray of Denham Springs.
Investigators say Todd Green, 45, of Denham Springs was driving northbound on Hwy 16 when he crossed the centerline and struck Ray's vehicle head-on, which was traveling southbound.
According to LSP, Green sustained minor injuries and was taken to Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment.
LSP said Green is suspected of impairment and a toxicology sample was taken. He will be booked into Livingston Parish Jail after his hospital release, according to LSP.
In the second crash, investigators say around 4 p.m. Crayton drove off LA Hwy 22 south of LA Hwy 444 where he entered a ditch and hit a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and LSP said impairment is suspected. A toxicology sample was taken.
Both crashes remain under investigation.