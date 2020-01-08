HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed Angelique Richardson, a businesswoman and longtime resident of Ponchatoula, to the Board of Commissioners for North Oaks Health System. North Oaks also is known as Hospital Service District 1 of Tangipahoa Parish.
Richardson was appointed at the council’s Nov. 12 meeting to replace the late Robert E. Barsley, who died Sept. 28. Richardson fills Barsley’s unexpired six-year term, which began in December 2015.
After amassing 18 years of experience in finance and accounting in leadership roles such as chief financial officer, compliance officer and controller for companies including Jani-King Gulf Coast and Tolleson Wealth Management, Richardson founded Accentuate Financial LLC in July 2019. She serves as owner and chief executive officer of the outsource CFO services firm based in her hometown of Ponchatoula.
Other North Oaks Board of Commissioners members are Chairman Ron Macaluso and Vice Chairwoman Ann Carruth, of Hammond; Blake Daniels of Ponchatoula; Terry Harper and Ron Orsi, of Loranger; and Joycelyn Lee, of Hammond.