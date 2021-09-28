Seeking for female leaders to honor
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the Livingston Women’s Leadership Award, recognizing women of excellence who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish. Nominations for the awards are open through Oct. 21.
This award is presented to women ages 18 and older and is intended to recognize the women of Livingston Parish who have achieved professional excellence, contribute their time to improving the quality of life in Livingston Parish and actively lead in making Livingston Parish better.
Eligible candidates may nominate themselves or be nominated by a professional or volunteer reference. The nomination process includes submitting a recommendation and a completed online nomination form to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. All nominees will be required to complete an application form to continue their eligibility for the award.
Nomination forms can be found at livingstonparishchamber.org under the events calendar tab.
Library hours change
The Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library has updated its hours.
It will be open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Veterans Parade and more
A Veterans Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 30. It will start at Walker High on Burgess Avenue and travel to La. 447, down Florida Boulevard, onto Palmetto Street and back to the school. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. at the school.
A free meal for veterans will be at 1 p.m. at Walker Community Center, 30225 Corbin Ave.
The Fall Fest is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmers market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treating at dark.
Those interested in participating should contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com. There is no fee. Entries must be American-themed.
Boots and Bling set for Oct. 15
The postponed Boots and Bling Extravaganza is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephens Drive, Denham Springs. Men are invited to wear denim. Women are invited to wear denim or cocktail dresses with bling. Dinner is served by local celebrities. Live and silent auctions. Unlimited beer and wine $20 with an event glass included. Cash bar and a DJ. Tickets are $75 and can be picked up at Old City Hall or online at denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Other dates to remember
- The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
Walker events
- Pumpkin patch begins Oct. 11 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
- Christmas events on Dec. 18 include a parade in the morning starting at Walker High School, Santa in the Park and fireworks at dark.
Denham Springs events
- The Fall Antique Festival is planned for Oct. 2. Organizers are expecting a record number of vendors. The Bow Wow Ween Costume Contest will be at Fall Fest. Follow Rescue Rehome Repeat of South La. on Facebook for information. Sign up at rrrofsouthla@aol.com or preregister at rescuerehomerepeat.com. For questions, text (225) 788-6940.
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas tree lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11
Town of Livingston
Trick or treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 30
Needs some help?
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is providing free cleanup services after the recent storms.
Its website said the group is “tarping roofs, removing thrown trees, mucking out houses, and using heavy equipment to remove debris from 58 homes in Independence, Hammond, Tickfaw, Albany, Gray and Houma after the intense damages caused by the storm.”
Its volunteers are known as Grayshirts because they wear gray shirts with the red Team Rubicon logo on them. People who need assistance can call (424) 750-2982.
Art exhibit announced
Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for the "Animals in Art" exhibit, on display through Oct. 30. A gallery reception will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call (225) 664-1168 for information or visit artslivingston.org. To find out about Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.