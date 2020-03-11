Republican Women invite public to meeting
The Livingston Republican Women invites the public to its April 1 luncheon meeting. Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute, is the featured speaker. The Pelican Institute is a free market think tank headquartered in New Orleans. Erspamer will present a legislative briefing. The meeting is at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs.
Louisiana Lions Children's Camp Benefit planned
The fifth annual benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children's Camp for disabled children will be March 21 at Drew and Willie's Sports Bar parking lot, 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs. A Jeep Flex and Show & Shine Competition, pastalaya cook off, poker run, live auction and 50/50 are planned. Music will be provided by DJ Danie, Confidential, Bad Habit and Rachael Hallack Band. Boiled crawfish and pastalaya plates will be available. For information, contact Nancey (225) 268-5037.
Arts Council presenting Artist of the Year and a student show
The opening reception for the Artist of the Year Kathleen Kuhnert and student artwork shows is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibits will be on display to April 25.
Learn emergency response actions
Community Emergency Response Team training will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at First United Pentecostal Church, 1020 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs. Refreshments and all materials are provided. CERT training is designed to help save lives and property by teaching preparations and response to natural and man made disasters. Register at www.volunteerlouisiana.gov on the disaster services page.
On April 8, Livingston Parish Fire Prevention District No. 2 and Sheriff’s Department will hold a Stop the Bleed training. Visit facebook.com/events/745792442611376/ for information.
Other spring events
- Saturday: Third annual Holden Volunteer Fire Department Fishing Tournament
- March 21: Sixth annual Car Show Fundraiser at Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center
- March 29: Easter egg hunt and the Easter Bunny at Denham Springs Fair
- April 3: A Patriotic Tribute Show, starring Spotlight Theater Player and the King Creole Orchestra. www.reliveww2.org
- April 25: Springfest and Art on the Mattie Street, in the Denham Springs Antique Village
- April 25: Art on Mattie Street is seeking vendors. Email info@artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 for information. Booth fee is $25.
- May 2: North Corbin Junior High Cast Iron Pot Cook-Off and Craft Show