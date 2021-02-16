The drive-through lane, left, for COVID-19 testing at this Range Avenue CVS drug store and pharmacy in Denham Springs waits for a customer, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Livingston coronavirus numbers don’t tell the full story, as lagging testing and a high percentage of tests coming back positive indicate the virus is more prevalent than the reported data suggests. Parish officials blame the low numbers not on a lack of testing access, but rather a lack of interest in getting tested from their population.