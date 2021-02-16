Livingston Parish is reporting some of Louisiana's lowest coronavirus numbers, particularly since a surge started around Thanksgiving, but its low raw number isn't telling all of the story. Public health experts say lagging testing and a high percentage of positive tests suggest infections are more prevalent than the data suggest.
Parish officials say that while the infrastructure is in place to test each of the 140,000 people in the parish, there's one problem:
“Nobody shows up," said Brandi Janes, acting director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
“We’re pretty low compared to everybody else, and it’s not some lack of offering testing, it’s just lack of interest,” she said.
Since October, Livingston Parish has consistently reported lower COVID-19 tests administered per capita compared to other parishes with similar populations — Ascension, Bossier, Ouachita, Rapides, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne — according to an Advocate analysis of Louisiana Department of Health data.
The parish also regularly finds itself with some of the highest percentage of their tests administered coming back positive for the virus out of all the parishes in the state. Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 11.2% of all tests administered during that time were positive for the virus, the third highest for parishes in Louisiana during that time period, according to LDH data.
Those two data points in tandem indicate “you’re going to be missing a lot of cases,” said Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist at Tulane University.
If she were grading the parish, “I’d give them a C-minus to a D,” Hassig said. “They’re above 10% (percent positivity), and they’ve been consistently above 10% for a very long time. It’s not like they suddenly had a burst of infection that’s shown up in their community. It’s a persistent, chronic under-detection.”
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said the parish government works to encourage testing through social media, news releases and community outreach. Weekly testing is also offered at the Livingston Parish District Courthouse.
“Maybe we could put more press releases out or talk about it more on social media, but I don’t think that would necessarily influence anybody anymore than they’re already talking about or doing,” Ricks said. “There’s still that group that just doesn’t think it’s real. I don’t know what you can do at this point to make them believe any differently because it’s become so politicized.”
As more people have contracted COVID-19, there has been some improvement in testing rates, Ricks said.
“I think our testing is going up, not so much because of the advertising and the news media that’s being done, I think it’s because now it’s real because we know somebody that had it, we know somebody that got sick, we know somebody that died,” Ricks said. “Word of mouth always works better than just about anything because then it becomes real to you.”
An emphasis on community-based testing can help increase testing totals and catch previously missed cases, Hassig said.
“When you’re not doing a lot of community-based testing relative to your size, the testing that does get done is going to overwhelmingly be in a clinical setting, with people complaining of flu-like or COVID-like symptoms getting tests,” Hassig said. “Not all of those people will test positive, but they are far more likely to test positive than someone who doesn’t have symptoms.”
Particularly in rural parishes, high-traffic areas like churches, grocery stores and higher education campuses are ideal for community-based testing sites, Hassig said.
Livingston Parish has six COVID-19 testing sites, according to the state Department of Health. Vermilion and St. Mary parishes each have the same number of testing sites despite both having populations less than 60,000 people.
But the lack of sites and lack of reported tests isn’t for lack of trying, Janes said.
“We can’t keep offering when one person shows up, and there’s been plenty of times when we’ve been out at locations and no one has shown up,” Janes said. “It’s wasting resources, so we just find the locations where there’s the most concentration of people, there’s the easiest access, and that’s where we put them.”